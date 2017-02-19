Colorado town getting a drive-through marijuana shop - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Colorado town getting a drive-through marijuana shop

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online. MGN Online.

PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) - The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a drive-through marijuana shop, believed to be the first in the state.

The Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2m1PZCA).

"As far as I can tell, we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before," said Robert Goulding, spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The business is expected to open in March in a former car wash.

Tumbleweed Express also had to get approval from the Marijuana Enforcement Division, which said the store cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car.

The business must also have security and surveillance, and marijuana may not be visible from outside the dispensary.

The car wash building will allow the goods to be screened from outside view.

"We think the drive-through is a very creative and innovative idea," Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur said.

Marijuana accounted for nearly 30 percent of the community's 2016 sales tax revenue of just over $1 million, McArthur said. "The really good news is that other businesses are benefiting from it," he said.

Travelers stopping to buy marijuana in Parachute are more likely to stop at restaurants and other shops, he said, helping an economy that was hit hard by a downturn in natural gas production.

Parachute Mayor Roy McClung said the town's economy would have been in serious trouble without legalized recreational marijuana.

Statewide, marijuana sales brought in close to $200 million in taxes and fees last year, the Colorado Department of Revenue said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • House OKs revamp of VA appeals in bid to cut claims backlog

    House OKs revamp of VA appeals in bid to cut claims backlog

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:20:35 GMT
    AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, FileAP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

    Lawmakers hope the legislation ultimately could reduce average wait times to less than a year.

    Lawmakers hope the legislation ultimately could reduce average wait times to less than a year.

  • VA clinic opens in Greenbrier County

    VA clinic opens in Greenbrier County

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-05-24 07:15:32 GMT
    wearewvproud.comwearewvproud.com

    Before the opening, veterans in the region had to visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.

    Before the opening, veterans in the region had to visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.

  • MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son

    MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:45:57 GMT
    Associated PressAssociated Press
    ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his Master of Business Administration. Judy O’Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son Marty in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday at Chapman University in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange. Then a choked-up graduati...
    ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his Master of Business Administration. Judy O’Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son Marty in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday at Chapman University in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange. Then a choked-up graduati...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

    Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:24:01 GMT

    Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.

    Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.

  • New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

    New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:01:41 GMT

    An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

    An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

  • Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

    Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:03:41 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.