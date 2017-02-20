Closings, delays & makeup days - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Closings, delays & makeup days

Kanawha County, Dunbar Intermediate Center in Dunbar is on 2-hour delay Monday.
This is because of a scheduled power outage.

However, all off Kanawha County will have class to make up for a previous snow day

And over in Kentucky, all Boyd County Schools are closed due to the flu.

