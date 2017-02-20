National Love Your Pet Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

National Love Your Pet Day

National Love Your Pet Day is a day set aside to give extra attention to and pamper your pets, according to the folks at NationalDayCalendar.com.  This is a good day to focus on the special relationship you have with your pets.

National Day Calendar says most households in the United States have at least one pet.  In the United States, dogs are slightly more popular than cats, but not by much.  Pets are not limited to the canine and feline categories.  There are quite a few who prefer the companionship of birds, reptiles, fish or rats. Whoever your pet companion is, we are sure you will enjoy spending a little extra time with them on National Love Your Pet Day and reap the benefits, like stress relief and lower blood pressure.  
 

