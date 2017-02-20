National Love Your Pet Day

The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
It was then taken to a nearby theme park and animal reserve.
Summer hours for the four visitor centers also begin this weekend.
Trump and Francis met privately for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning at the Vatican.
Lawmakers hope the legislation ultimately could reduce average wait times to less than a year.
Before the opening, veterans in the region had to visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.
Walmart announced a new pay policy aimed at making sure employees do not take pay cuts for serving in the military.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
State police say all the individuals know each other.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
The gunmen have threatened to kill the hostages “if government forces unleashed against them are not recalled.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
Authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station.
