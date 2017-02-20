House is a total loss after fire in Lawrence County, KY

State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...

MASON COUNTY, WV - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he killed his mother's dog following an altercation with his mother. According to a criminal complaint, Michael S. Watson, 45, of Henderson, WV, was arguing with his mother after asking for a phone number yesterday, May 23rd, 2017. Watson had reportedly been drinking, and when his mother told him to, "look for [the number] himself," he became physically violent. Watson allegedly struck a nearby wall with his ...