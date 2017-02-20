KY Lawmaker Introduces Bill Requiring Men to Get Written Permission from Wives to Purchase Viagra

FRANKFORT, KY (WCMH) — A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require men seeking treatment for erectile dysfunction to jump through several hoops beforehand.

Rep. Mary Lou Marzian (D-Louisville) introduced House Bill 369 on Feb. 12.

The bill would require that a man visit a doctor twice before the doctor can prescribe any drug for erectile dysfunction, be married and get a signed and dated letter of consent from his spouse. The bill also calls for the man to “make a sworn statement with his hand on a bible that he will only use a prescription for a drug for erectile dysfunction when having sexual relations with his current spouse.”

The bill’s requirements would apply to medications like Viagra, Cialis, Levitra and Avanafil as well as other treatments and procedures for erectile dysfunction.

You can read the full bill here.