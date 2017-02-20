Update: Route 93 in Lawrence County, Ohio Reopens Following Coal Truck Accident

UPDATE: February 20th, 2017, 4:30 p.m.

Route 93 near mile marker 19 in Lawrence County, Ohio has reopened following a coal truck accident Monday morning.

The roadway was closed for nearly six hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

ORIGINAL: February 20th, 2017, 11 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a vehicle accident has closed all lanes of Route 93 near mile marker 19 in Lawrence County, OH.

They say that a coal truck rolled over at roughly 10:50 a.m. and debris is currently in the roadway.

It is unknown how long the road is expected to be closed.

Ohio State High Patrol is on scene.