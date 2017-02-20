Vehicle accident shuts down roadway and power in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle accident shuts down roadway and power in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 2/20/2017 2:15 p.m.

Cabin Creek Road has been reopened following a single vehicle accident earlier today in Ronda, WV.

Crews are still working to restore electricity to the approximate 453 customers in the affected area.

Appalachian Power estimates that power will be restored around 5:30 p.m. this evening.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers say a single vehicle that collided with a utility pole has shut down the 3900 block of Cabin Creek Road in Ronda, WV.

The accident occurred at 1:11 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20th, 2017.

No one was seriously injured in the accident.

They say that power is out in the area while crews clear the scene.

According to Appalachian Power, roughly 453 customers are expected to be without power in the area.

Dispatchers are unsure when power is expected to be restored. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

