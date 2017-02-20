Woman jumps on back of man attacking police officer, cops say - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman jumps on back of man attacking police officer, cops say

Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, is being hailed a hero for assisting a Baton Rouge police officer. BATON ROUGE POLICE DEPARTMENT Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, is being hailed a hero for assisting a Baton Rouge police officer. BATON ROUGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA, WGMB) - A 56-year-old woman is being deemed a hero Sunday night for protecting a Baton Rouge Police Officer at a traffic stop. 

BRPD Spokesperson Cpl. L'Jean McKneely confirmed it happened this morning on 8400 of Harry Drive, Sunday morning.  

Police said an officer pulled over 28-year-old Thomas Bennett, and found drugs in the car. Bennett became aggressive and began attacking the officer. 

That's when Vickie Williams-Tillman came to the rescue. She jumped on the suspect's back until other officers came for back up. 

The officer and Tillman are okay. Bennett is in the hospital and will later be booked into the parish prison.

