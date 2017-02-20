Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser

The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.

In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ...

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ...

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ...