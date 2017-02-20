Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser

The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.
In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
State police say all the individuals know each other.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
