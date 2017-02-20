‘Golden Girls’-themed cafe opens its doors

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Fans of the “Golden Girls” now have the perfect place to eat with their pals and confidants.

Rue La Rue Café in New York City celebrates the iconic television show and honors the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan, who played the salacious southerner Blanche Devereaux. The café is owned by Michael LaRue, who was a close friend of the actress and manages her estate.

The inside of the cafe is decked out with photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories. LaRue plans to rotate the 220 pieces from “Golden Girls” in McClanahan’s estate throughout the café.

The “Golden Girls” theme doesn’t stop with the décor either: the menu also includes recipes from the cast themselves.

“I have a lifetime of Rue’s recipes, but she would always mark who she got them from,” LaRue told CNN. “So we’ve got Bea Arthur’s pasta Salad, Betty White angel food cake, Estelle Getty’s chocolate chip cookies, Adrienne Barbeau’s dip. All of these people she worked with over the years, we have recipes for, so we’re going to be running them as specials all the time.”