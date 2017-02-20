‘Golden Girls’-themed cafe opens its doors - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

‘Golden Girls’-themed cafe opens its doors

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Fans of the “Golden Girls” now have the perfect place to eat with their pals and confidants.

Rue La Rue Café in New York City celebrates the iconic television show and honors the legacy of actress Rue McClanahan, who played the salacious southerner Blanche Devereaux. The café is owned by Michael LaRue, who was a close friend of the actress and manages her estate.

The inside of the cafe is decked out with photos, memorabilia and wardrobe accessories. LaRue plans to rotate the 220 pieces from “Golden Girls” in McClanahan’s estate throughout the café.

The “Golden Girls” theme doesn’t stop with the décor either: the menu also includes recipes from the cast themselves.

“I have a lifetime of Rue’s recipes, but she would always mark who she got them from,” LaRue told CNN. “So we’ve got Bea Arthur’s pasta Salad, Betty White angel food cake, Estelle Getty’s chocolate chip cookies, Adrienne Barbeau’s dip. All of these people she worked with over the years, we have recipes for, so we’re going to be running them as specials all the time.”

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:02:19 GMT

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

  • WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:13:15 GMT

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

  • Teens charged in Amber Alert case

    Teens charged in Amber Alert case

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:08:26 GMT

    State police say all the individuals know each other.

    State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.