West Virginia May Consider Selling State-Owned Hospitals, Nursing Homes

They were applauding their union leaders and supporters, but they certainly weren't applauding what may happen in the Legislature. Workers are concerned West Virginia will sell its state-owned hospitals and nursing homes, leaving employees at risk.

"When you are looking to make a profit, you tend to want to cut expenses, and sometimes that first starts with the employees and the compensation packages they are currently receiving," said Del. Tim Miley, (D) Minority Leader.

Among those that could be sold: Bateman Hospital in Huntington; Sharpe Hospital in Weston and Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. In all, the sale of seven facilities could save the state 3 to 5 million dollars a year.

"The benefit would be the savings of course, not just in salaries, but pensions and PEIA benefits but also it would put them under a different regulatory structure and would be better for the public," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

But union leaders are worried about their workers. Even if the facilities are not sold, their PEIA Health Insurance will rise again this year.

"So that mean an increase in the premiums and co-pays; as well as the deductibles. So that's a pay cut," said Chris Wolford, of the WV Public Employees Union, UE Local 170.

A bill to study the idea of selling the hospitals and nursing homes, is now in a Senate Committee

"As of now nothing firm has happened with the hospital and nursing home proposal, but it's just another indication that lawmakers are looking everywhere to save money and reduce the state's deficit," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

