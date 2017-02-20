Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston, WV

UPDATE: 2/20/2017 6:51 p.m.

According to our crew at the scene, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI following the accident on Washington Street West.

The driver crashed into the bottom section of an apartment building.

Two people were inside the apartment at the time of the accident.

One woman did sustain non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver is expected to be arraigned this evening.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers say that a single vehicle was involved in an accident near the 1500 block of Washington Street West this evening.

The accident occurred at roughly 6:07 p.m.

The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS are responding.

We have a crew at the scene now. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.