Update: Big Tyler Road Reopens Following Serious Crash

UPDATE: February 20th, 2017 9:20 p.m.

Big Tyler Road has reopened in the Cross Lanes area after a two vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday.

One person did receive serious injuries in the crash after being entrapped in the wreck.

ORIGINAL STORY: February 20th, 2017 8:20 p.m.

A two vehicle accident has shut down Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, according to dispatchers.

The accident occurred at 8:03 p.m.

They say one person has sustained serious injuries, including a compound fracture.

At least one person is entrapped while crews clear the wreckage.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, EMS, and Tyler Mountain Road Fire Department are responding to the accident.

We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.