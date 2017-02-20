Vehicle Veers Off Road, Flips into Creek in Eastern Kanawha Coun - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle Veers Off Road, Flips into Creek in Eastern Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MGN Online MGN Online

Dispatchers say that a serious accident has occurred in eastern Kanawha County Monday evening.

The accident was reported around  8:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of Cabin Creek Road in eastern Kanawha County near the small town of Ronda.

Dispatchers say that a vehicle with a single occupant veered off Cabin Creek Road behind Ronda Full Gospel Tabernacle and flipped into Cabin Creek.

The individual driving that vehicle received serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma unit. 

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Cabin Creek Fire, Kanawha EMS, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

