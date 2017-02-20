Tweaking the Lifesaving Silver Alert Program

CHARLESTON- One in every nine people 65 and older has Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The disease can often leave it's victims lost and confused. So, one West Virginia delegate is looking to beef-up protections for some of the state's most vulnerable citizens.

After a senior man near her home was hit and killed while wandering away from home, Erikka Storch knew she had to do something.

"There were senior citizens in our community that were found wandering away from their care homes, from their family's homes. So that started a conversation that basically brought up that these people are such vulnerable members of our society," explained the Republic delegate from Ohio County.

In 2009 Del. Storch helped pass the silver alert program. Now she's back at it again working to tweak the law.

"My dad is a senior citizen now and is handicapped and suffers from a head injury, so obviously if he wandered away, he could be caught in harms way very quickly," Del. Storch added.

The Charleston Police Department gets dozens of missing persons reports a week. But with a silver alert, a slew of tools is added to law enforcement's tool belt.

"These programs are really vital in letting the public know this is what we're looking for, here's a description, here's a license plate number. And it's amazing the results we get and how many lives are saved every year," Lt. Steve Cooper explained.

Chief detective Lt. Cooper went on to explain that local departments submit their cases to state police who issue the alert. Then quickly turning West Virginia drivers into a search party.

"It's legitimate and that someone in danger and everybody is looking at license plate numbers. If they see say an elderly person that doesn't look like they know where they are, they check on that person, they call 911," Lt. Cooper added.

The second reading of Del. Storch's bill is set for Tuesday. The bill still needs a vote from House and Senate before it heads to the Governor's desk.