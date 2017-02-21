Several crews respond to fire in Dunbar

A garage goes up in flames in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say a garage in Dunbar caught fire around 12:45 a.m. The home is located at 1235 Dutch Hollow Road.

Dunbar Fire Department, South Charleston Fire Department, Institute Volunteer Fire Department as well as Cross Lanes Fire Department are responding to the scene.

No word on if the home was occupied. Dispatchers say no injuries are being reported at this time.

Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.