I-64 reopens in Cabell County after man hit by car

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) - A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening. The storm rolled through the area just after 8 p.m. with strong winds and a possible tornado. StormTracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins says that a National Weather Service team will conduct a survey to determine if a tornado touched down. The area with the most significant damage based on reports is off of State Route 93 just north of Ironton, OH on County Route 21. That roadway is clo...

ULYSSES, KY (WOWK) - A coal truck has overturned in Lawrence County Kentucky. The accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on US 23 near KY 645. No injuries have been reported in the crash. The northbound lanes of US 23 just north of KY 645 will be down to one lane for awhile while crews work to clear the scene. Dispatchers say US 23 north will likely shut down when crews begin to remove the coal truck.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A school bus and a car collided in Charleston Wednesday evening. The crash occurred on Quarrier Street at Civic Center drive. A bus from Wetzel County was pulling out of the drive onto Quarrier Street but did not see a vehicle traveling on Quarrier Street. The two vehicles struck, with moderate damage reported. No injuries were reported in the crash. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.