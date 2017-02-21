Mom mails garbage to college student who didn't empty trash

Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some children's clothes at a used clothing store.
Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some children's clothes at a used clothing store.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
What did a woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside? She closed it again and called 911.
What did a woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside? She closed it again and called 911.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
If you ever thought there aren’t enough summer fashion options for men out there, there’s a Kickstarter campaign aiming to fix that.
If you ever thought there aren’t enough summer fashion options for men out there, there’s a Kickstarter campaign aiming to fix that.
In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
A day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.
A day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.
Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.
According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.
According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.
A 40-person team successfully delivered sextuplets to a couple that had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.
A 40-person team successfully delivered sextuplets to a couple that had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.