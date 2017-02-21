Bill to Make Holy Bible Official Book of WV Introduced - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bill to Make Holy Bible Official Book of WV Introduced

Posted: Updated:

A bill was introduced on February 21st, 2017 to the West Virginia Legislature that would make the Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

House Bill 2568 would amend the Code of West Virginia, 1931, by adding thereto a new section, designated §2-2-14, relating to making the Holy Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

The bill was introduced by Delegate Jeff Eldridge (D), and sponsored by Delegates Rodighiero, Maynard, Miller, R., Marcum, White, Hicks, Storch, Hamilton, Dean and Westfall.

It was introduced to the House Judiciary committee.

You can follow the progress of the bill here.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Opioid epidemic draining West Virginia's burial assistance fund

    Opioid epidemic draining West Virginia's burial assistance fund

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:12:29 GMT

    The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address. 

    The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address. 

  • Manchin warns about Trump administration budget cuts

    Manchin warns about Trump administration budget cuts

    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.

    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says the Trump administration's proposed federal budget would hurt poorer residents of West Virginia.

  • 25-Percent Sales Tax Increase Proposed in West Virginia

    25-Percent Sales Tax Increase Proposed in West Virginia

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:15:23 GMT

    In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.

    In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.