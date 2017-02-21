Bill to Make Holy Bible Official Book of WV Introduced

A bill was introduced on February 21st, 2017 to the West Virginia Legislature that would make the Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

House Bill 2568 would amend the Code of West Virginia, 1931, by adding thereto a new section, designated §2-2-14, relating to making the Holy Bible the official state book of West Virginia.

The bill was introduced by Delegate Jeff Eldridge (D), and sponsored by Delegates Rodighiero, Maynard, Miller, R., Marcum, White, Hicks, Storch, Hamilton, Dean and Westfall.

It was introduced to the House Judiciary committee.

You can follow the progress of the bill here.