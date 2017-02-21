WV State Senator Introduces Medical Marijuana Bill - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV State Senator Introduces Medical Marijuana Bill

CHARLESTON, WV -

A bill that would legalize medical marijuana in West Virginia was introduced on February 21st, 2017 to the West Virginia Senate.

Senate Bill 386 would legalize and regulate medicinal cannabis in West Virginia.

The bill was introduced by State Senator Richard Ojeda-D of Logan County, and it was sponsored by Senators Beach, Facemire, Miller, Palumbo, Plymale, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel and Boso.

The bill would do the following:

  • Create the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act;
  • Define terms
  • Create the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission
  • Set forth members of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission
  • Set forth responsibilities for the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission
  • Create a special revenue account known as the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Commission Fund
  • Detail the fund’s revenue sources and disbursements
  • Detail requirements of the commission to implement the provisions of the act
  • Set requirements for becoming a certifying physician
  • Authorize the commission to approve physician applications for certain medical conditions
  • Require certain annual reports to the Governor and Legislature
  • Authorize the commission to license medical cannabis growers and grower agents that meet certain requirements
  • Set forth certain parameters for licensed growers and grower agents; authorizing the commission to license dispensaries and register dispensary agents
  • Set forth certain requirements for dispensaries and dispensary agents
  • Authorize the commission to license medical cannabis processors and register processor agents
  • Authorize testing laboratories
  • Name the Marshall University Forensic Science Center as the primary testing laboratory
  • State requirements for the commission’s registration of independent laboratories
  • Require the State Police and commission to enter a memorandum of understanding for criminal records checks and setting forth basic requirements
  • Provide that certain persons licensed, registered and authorized under the act may not be subject to arrest, prosecution or any civil or administrative penalty, including a civil penalty or disciplinary action by a professional licensing board, or be denied any right or privilege, for the medical use of cannabis
  • Create a new criminal offense of distributing, possessing, manufacturing or using cannabis that has been diverted from an authorized medicinal use; specifically stating conduct related to cannabis that is not protected by the provisions of the act; authorizing state employees to recover certain counsel fees;
  • Empower the Governor to suspend implementation of the act if the Governor determines certain federal action may occur, and requiring promulgation of emergency rules and the submission of legislative rules for approval by the Legislature.

It was introduced to the Health and Human Resources committee.

You can follow the progress of the bill here.

