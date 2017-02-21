Liens show Justice-owned companies owe state $4.4 million

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Tax liens show Gov. Jim Justice's coal companies still owe cash-strapped West Virginia $4.4 million in unpaid state taxes due at least a year ago.

The liens, filed in Raleigh County where parent company Southern Coal Corp. is based, show Kentucky Fuel owing $2.7 million through 2014 and Justice Energy owing $1.7 million.

Other liens include $739,000 by the IRS against Kentucky Fuel and private judgments against Kentucky Fuel, Virginia Fuel and Southern Coal totaling $2.9 million.

Spokesman Grant Herring says the governor isn't involved now in the operation of his family's businesses, and the tax obligations are a matter for company comment.

Southern Coal didn't immediately reply to a query Tuesday. In January, the company said it will meet every obligation it owes. It didn't say when.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.