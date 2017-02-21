West Virginia debt rating downgraded by Moody's

State Auditor to Continue Administering Volunteer Firefighter's Fund State Auditor to Continue Administering Volunteer Firefighter's Fund CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, State Auditor John McCuskey announced today that he will continue to administer The Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund, recently reauthorized by the special session of the Legislature through the passage of Senate Bill 1010. “The Auditor’s Office is statutorily charged with administering this fund,” McCuskey said. “And I support the Legislature’s recent pass... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release, State Auditor John McCuskey announced today that he will continue to administer The Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy Fund, recently reauthorized by the special session of the Legislature through the passage of Senate Bill 1010. “The Auditor’s Office is statutorily charged with administering this fund,” McCuskey said. “And I support the Legislature’s recent pass...

Opioid epidemic draining West Virginia's burial assistance fund Opioid epidemic draining West Virginia's burial assistance fund The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address. The topic of funeral expenses after the death of a loved one can be an uncomfortable conversation, but a necessary one. West Virginia funeral director Fred Kitchen said there's an alarming trend that makes the topic even more complicated to address.

25-Percent Sales Tax Increase Proposed in West Virginia 25-Percent Sales Tax Increase Proposed in West Virginia In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax. In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.

AP Source says Flynn will invoke Fifth Amendment AP Source says Flynn will invoke Fifth Amendment Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination on Monday as he notifies the Senate Intelligence committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking documents. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ...

Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards. Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

Report: Trump Shared Secret Info About IS with Russians Report: Trump Shared Secret Info About IS with Russians WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ...

Trump Says It's Possible He Could Pick FBI Head By Next Week Trump Says It's Possible He Could Pick FBI Head By Next Week Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ...