Governor Wants Accurate Count of WV State-Owned Vehicles

It's seems like a never ending question. How many vehicles does the state of West Virginia own? Now, Governor Justice had a bill introduced to have one-centralized inventory of all state-owned cars and trucks:

"And before the Department of Motor Vehicle gives out a license plate, they will check with fleet management to make certain it in fact is a state vehicle. We're trying - this bill tightens that up lot - from what has been done over the years," said Bob Ashley, the Governor's Legislative Director.

A recent audit by fleet management showed the state with over 7-thousand vehicles. But DMV says it issued over 10 thousand license plates; and then BRIM - the state's insurance carrier said it cover 12 thousand cars. The legislature has been investigating for some time now, and members are glad the Governor wants to help.

"Well it's be wasteful for years and we've been talking about it for years. And I'm just glad the Governor is now serious about it," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

One reason the numbers are off, is that numerous quasi-government agencies like senior services, have been mistakenly issued state license plates, when they should have county or private plates.

"Different type of agencies that have green and white license plates. All they have to do is check a box and send in an affidavit and they get a license. The Governor's bill changes that," said Bob Ashley of the Governor's office.

Legislators say a proper accounting of vehicles could save millions of dollars.

"So far the governor's office and various state agencies have turned in about 200 cars. Now some think that's just a token gesture given the fact that the state owns maybe upwards of 12-thousand vehicles, but they say at least it's a start," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

