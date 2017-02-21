Employees from the Elkview, WV Kmart say they were let go at a meeting Monday

The situation at Crossings Mall in Elkview, WV continues to get worse for people who used to work at stores located at the property.

The shops on the other side of the water have sat idle since the June 2016 flood because the access bridge was washed out. The property was set to be sold at auction but the owner filed for bankruptcy at the last minute.

Some former employees of the Elkview Kmart tell us they were notified Monday that they are being let go.

Up until now the company had offered employees jobs at other area stores.

People who live and shop in the community say this is a disappointing development during an already tough time.

"I knew a lot of people that worked there," said Debbi Mahan. "Even a lot of people my age that had retired and were working there part time and kids that my grandkids went to school with you know worked there."

Right now there is no timeline for when the remaining stores at the mall will be able to reopen.