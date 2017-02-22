National Margarita Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day is observed annually on February 22nd.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the margarita is the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States. It's a mixture of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. 

When it comes to sorting out the legends associated with the origin of the margarita, there are many. Two things are certain; the cocktail included tequila, and the bartender edged the rim of the glass with salt. In Mexico, when drinking straight tequila (especially if the quality was bad), the best course of action was to down it in one swallow, suck on a wedge of lime and lick a dash of salt off the back of your hand.

It makes sense that the salt followed the lime and the tequila to the margarita glass. Today, lime is not the only flavor of margarita, and the specialists behind the bar have gotten creative mixing dried herbs, infused sugars and exotic salts to enhance both the presentation of the glass and the flavor of the cocktail. 

Margaritas can be served on the rocks (shaken with ice), frozen (blended with ice), or straight up (without ice).
There are many different stories and myths, beginning as early as 1938, as to how and when the margarita was created.
 

