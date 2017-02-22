Two dead, two injured after fire in Ashland, KY

UPDATE (10:30 AM 2/22/17):

According to the Boyd County Coroners Office, two women died in the fire this morning, Mary Akers, 60, and Carol Morgan, 74.

One man and one woman were seriously injured in the fire. One was flown and one was driven from King's Daughters Medical Center to Cabell Huntington Hospital's burn unit.

Deputy Fire Department Chief Greg Ray says the fire started near or at a living room chair, and the fire is believed to be accidental.

UPDATE:

According to Ashland Firefighters, two 2 people died in an early morning fire on the 4400 block of Jepson Street in Ashland. Two others are being treated at a local hospital for injuries they sustained in the fires. A fifth person escaped without injury. All people inside the home at the time of the fire were adults.

Crews say the call came in around 3:30 a.m. KSP is handling the investigation. However, firefighters don't think the fire is suspicious at this time.

Right now troopers are interviewing people who were inside the home to figure out what happened. Several pets also died in the flames.

The cause is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

A fire has killed two people in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Dispatchers confirm the call came in early Wednesday morning on Jepson St. in Ashland.

Two people were killed in the blaze. Two others were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Stay with 13News for the latest developments.