Boil water advisory for some Greenup Water System customers

Greenup Water System customers in the area of Route 1 in the Longbranch Road to Crane Creek and Route 1, will experience little to no water pressure this morning due to a water line break. There will be a boil water advisory until further notice after the water break is repaired and water service is restored. The boil water advisory will possibly be lifted by 2/24/17.
 
Contact the Greenup City Building at 606-473-7331 or Distribution Foreman Roger Harris at 606-547-2810.

