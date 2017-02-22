Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky ark attraction adding biblical truth exhibit

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's massive biblical attraction the Ark Encounter is opening a new exhibit that promotes the message of the Bible.

The 510-foot wooden ark modeled after the biblical story of Noah opened in July. Since then, it has drawn large crowds to Grant County in northern Kentucky.

The new exhibit is called "Why The Bible Is True." A release from the Ark Encounter says the new exhibit is composed of 11 scenes on the bow end of the ark.

The group that built the ark, Answers in Genesis, promotes a literal interpretation of the Bible's Old Testament and has attracted controversy with an assertion that the earth is about 6,000 years old.

A ribbon cutting for the new display will be Friday at the Ark Encounter.

