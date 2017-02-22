Once-in-a-Lifetime Solar Eclipse Coming in August - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Once-in-a-Lifetime Solar Eclipse Coming in August

Posted: Updated:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Day will become night smack dab in the middle of the afternoon across a large swath of the country later this year. It’s a rare celestial event that hasn’t been seen in the United States in almost 40 years – a total solar eclipse!

On August 21st, the moon will pass directly in between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking out the sun’s light. Millions of Americans will be able to witness the total solar eclipse for the first time since 1979.

The moon’s shadow will pass from the Pacific Northwest all the way to the Atlantic coast. The total solar eclipse will occur in the roughly 100-mile wide shadow of the moon, a corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina – lasting about 2.5 minutes.

The timing and path of the shadow is shown in the graphic below – courtesy of GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

untitled

Although we won’t see a total solar eclipse here in West Virginia – a very impressive partial solar eclipse is expected with 80-90% of the sun obscured by the moon.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Neighborhood caught unplugging bounce house with children inside

    Neighborhood caught unplugging bounce house with children inside

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:54:56 GMT
    wfla.comwfla.com

    The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.

    The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.

  • Dad posts shirtless selfie to raise awareness of son’s health condition

    Dad posts shirtless selfie to raise awareness of son’s health condition

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-05-26 12:43:34 GMT
    counton2.comcounton2.com

    Both father and son are shirtless in the photo, wearing a pair of black basketball shorts.

    Both father and son are shirtless in the photo, wearing a pair of black basketball shorts.

  • Humane officer fired after killing baby rabbits

    Humane officer fired after killing baby rabbits

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-26 08:46:02 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.

    Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.