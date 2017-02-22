Kids now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kids now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake

Posted:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Steak ‘n Shake said now kids ages 12 and younger can get a Kids Plate for free any time of the day, any day of the week.

The “Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day” promotion is for dine-in customers. The deal can be found at more than 400 participating restaurants nationwide.

For every $9 spent during the dine-in experience, one child in the party will receive their Kids Plate for free.

Kids Plates are served with a choice of fries or applesauce. Kids Plate options include:

  • Original Steakburger
  • Mini Corn Dogs
  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Steakburger Minis
  • Hot Dog
  • Grilled Cheese
  • Chicken Fingers

