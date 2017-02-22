Kids now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake

More News More>>

2017 Vandalia Award Announced 2017 Vandalia Award Announced WV Division of Culture and History CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) – Jim Good, of Roane County, received the 2017 Vandalia Award on Friday, May 26, during the annual Vandalia Gathering at the State Capitol this year. The Vandalia Award is the highest folk life award that is presented by the state of West Virginia. It celebrates the heritage, spirit and wonder of West Virginians who are dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk life traditions. For over 44 years, Good has been playing an...

Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs © CNN CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...

States of Addiction: Local Mom Battles Addiction States of Addiction: Local Mom Battles Addiction Tonight, we continue our in depth reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Rachael Kinder. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of addiction, the drug that almost stole her future and how she plans to take it back.

Student's service dog gets own headshot in class yearbook Student's service dog gets own headshot in class yearbook FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos. Andrew Schalk has Type 1 diabetes and uses his dog, Alpha, to alert him when his blood sugar levels are off. The black Labrador Retriever gives the 16-year-old his paw when his levels are too high or too low. Alpha was there when Schalk had his picture taken for the Stafford High School yearbook and th...