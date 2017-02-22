Suspect arrested for shooting death in Wayne County

A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning, February 21st, 2017 for the murder of a Wayne County man.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnnie Walls, of Wayne, was arrested after deputies were alerted of a shooting on Big Branch Road in Wayne.

Upon arrival, Wayne County deputies met Walls at the home of Walter Toppins.

Toppins was found dead, resulting from 6 gunshot wounds to the chest, arms, and abdomen.

Deputies say the murder resulted from an argument between Walls and Toppins that started Sunday and had escalated by Tuesday morning.

Walls claims that Toppins reached for an item by the fireplace before brandishing a handgun.

Deputies said that no weapon was found near Toppins and he appeared to be unarmed.

Walls was arrested for murder and transported to Western Regional Jail.

