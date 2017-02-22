Suspect arrested for shooting death in Wayne County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested for shooting death in Wayne County

Posted: Updated:

A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning, February 21st, 2017 for the murder of a Wayne County man.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnnie Walls, of Wayne, was arrested after deputies were alerted of a shooting on Big Branch Road in Wayne.

Upon arrival, Wayne County deputies met Walls at the home of Walter Toppins.

Toppins was found dead, resulting from 6 gunshot wounds to the chest, arms, and abdomen.

Deputies say the murder resulted from an argument between Walls and Toppins that started Sunday and had escalated by Tuesday morning.

Walls claims that Toppins reached for an item by the fireplace before brandishing a handgun.

Deputies said that no weapon was found near Toppins and he appeared to be unarmed.

Walls was arrested for murder and transported to Western Regional Jail.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:02:20 GMT
    Ryan Williamson COURTESY: CBS NewsRyan Williamson COURTESY: CBS News

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

  • Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:53:19 GMT

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

  • Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:14:14 GMT
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.