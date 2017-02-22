Man Threatens to Kill Trump & Obama say Prosecutors

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been charged with making threats on the lives of the U.S. president and president-elect.

According to indictments, 30-year-old Kipper Ken King threatened to take the lives of President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. The alleged threats were made on or about Nov. 28, 2016.

The case was investigated by the Secret Service and the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

King has been in the Spartanburg County Detention Center since July 26 on charges of burglary and grand larceny, according to online jail records.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says King could receive up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he’s found guilty.