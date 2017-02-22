7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life

Posted: Updated:

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer
    
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - For the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star - and these new worlds could hold life.
    
NASA and the Belgian-led research team announced the news Wednesday.
    
This cluster of planets is 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. They circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.
    
Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets could support some type of life.
    
Last spring, the University of Liege's Michael Gillon reported finding three planets around Trappist-1. Now the count is up to seven, and Gillon says there could be more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:06:42 GMT
    AP Photo/FileAP Photo/File
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer's information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. "The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...

  Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:43:11 GMT
    © NBC 4© NBC 4
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...

  Ojeda Submits Resignation from Logan JROTC Program

    Ojeda Submits Resignation from Logan JROTC Program

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:37:48 GMT
    LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Today, West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda submitted his resignation from his position as a Senior Instructor for the Logan County Board of Education's Junior Reserve Officers Training Program (JROTC).  In his letter of resignation, Ojeda said that he was resigning as a service to his student cadets. Senator Ojeda believes that his service as a State Senator and his upcoming campaign for the US House of Representatives from the 3rd District of West Virgi...
    LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Today, West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda submitted his resignation from his position as a Senior Instructor for the Logan County Board of Education's Junior Reserve Officers Training Program (JROTC).  In his letter of resignation, Ojeda said that he was resigning as a service to his student cadets. Senator Ojeda believes that his service as a State Senator and his upcoming campaign for the US House of Representatives from the 3rd District of West Virgi...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
