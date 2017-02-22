April the giraffe had her baby at Animal Adventure Park

UPDATE:
HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) — The day is finally here! April is in active labor at Animal Adventure Park.
Active labor started early Saturday morning.
Some of you may be wondering what to expect after the much-anticipated birth. Our sister station WFLA compiled a few baby giraffe facts to help you get to know the young calf as it grows.
How big will the newborn be once it’s born?
Well, according to Animal Planet, a giraffe calf is usually born weighing between 100 and 150 pounds, measuring in at 6 feet tall. The average gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, but April has been baking her baby in the oven for 17 months now, two months past her due date. This baby could come out pretty big.
How has the zoo prepared for her birth?
Usually, zookeepers work with giraffes for years to prepare them for birth by getting them used to technology and devices used during the delivery process to keep the baby and the mother safe. Sometimes they use a restraint device (GRD), which keeps giraffes in place for ultrasounds and delivery in case of emergencies.
When do giraffes start to walk?
It only takes about 30 minutes to an hour after birth for a calf to start standing and walking. Their mobility is necessary for them to be able to nurse from their mother. Within the first day, they are expected to run.
What’s in the baby’s diet? And how long do they nurse from their mothers?
As previously mentioned, a newborn giraffe begins nursing from his mother shortly after birth. After four months, they start eating solid food like leaves and continue nursing for 9 to 12 months. Weaning ages vary 6 to 17 months.
What are some other fun facts about giraffes?
You can follow April’s birth journey on the Animal Adventure Park’s live feed linked here.
ORIGINAL:
HARPURSVILLE, NY (WCMH) – A New York petting zoo is sharing the joy as they are expecting a baby giraffe to be born.
The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is live-streaming as their 15-year-old giraffe, April and her mate, Oliver welcome their baby.
Jordan Patch, the owner of the park told Spectrum News that April is in the last stage of her pregnancy. Giraffes have a 15-month gestation period, and April’s tentative due date was mid-February, Patch said. But active labor could still be days away.
“Giraffes hide their signs as a natural instinct, that is why until we see hooves we will not announce active labor,” Patch told NBC4. “Process can take a few hours or a day or so — once hooves appear it will be 60 minutes before it’s out and on the ground.”
As of Monday, the baby had yet to be born. The park posted the following update on its Facebook page:
Keeper’s report is all is well in the barn. April is eating breakfast this morning and body condition remains as day prior. Continued movement of baby inside, and big baby kicks, are noticeably obvious. Through the evening April had to find her right positioning to feel comfortable to lay down, which is evidence of continued growth and position change of the calf. Do not be concerned, it is natural and worked out by mom on her own.
Today will yield warmer temperatures from yesterday’s flash freeze, allowing a little bit of yard time for mom, and of course time for Oliver.
Still no baby, we have not announced active labor, mom and baby are happy and healthy.
Please remember – we will not announce active labor until calf hooves are visible. Naturally, giraffes hide signs of labor – as to not alert every predator around, that they and a new calf will be vulnerable to attack. However, once we are final stages of the labor – the process is quick. Visible hooves- to – calf on the ground, can be as short as 30 minutes!”
When the baby is born it will likely stand around six feet tall and weigh around 150 pounds.
The mother and father are still getting to enjoy yard time, but the park is now keeping them separated due to April’s condition.
“His rambunctious play for an extended period could have negative effects. Boys will be boys,” the park said.
On Wednesday, the park says animal rights activists convinced YouTube to pull the live feed “for violating YouTube’s policy on nudity or sexual content.” The park then issued the following statement on its Facebook page.
Just after 9:00am Thursday morning, the feed was back up on YouTube after an appeal.
Patch told Spectrum News that he believes the giraffe born at the Animal Adventure Park will be important for the continued viability of the species.
Facts about the giraffes shared by the Adventure Animal Park:
