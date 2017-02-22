Kellogg's unveils Pop-Tarts pizza, tacos at NYC cafe

More News More>>

Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach AP Photo/File DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp... DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...

Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend © NBC 4 SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend. A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ... SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend. A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...

Ojeda Submits Resignation from Logan JROTC Program Ojeda Submits Resignation from Logan JROTC Program LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Today, West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda submitted his resignation from his position as a Senior Instructor for the Logan County Board of Education's Junior Reserve Officers Training Program (JROTC). In his letter of resignation, Ojeda said that he was resigning as a service to his student cadets. Senator Ojeda believes that his service as a State Senator and his upcoming campaign for the US House of Representatives from the 3rd District of West Virgi... LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - Today, West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda submitted his resignation from his position as a Senior Instructor for the Logan County Board of Education's Junior Reserve Officers Training Program (JROTC). In his letter of resignation, Ojeda said that he was resigning as a service to his student cadets. Senator Ojeda believes that his service as a State Senator and his upcoming campaign for the US House of Representatives from the 3rd District of West Virgi...

2017 Vandalia Award Announced 2017 Vandalia Award Announced WV Division of Culture and History CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) – Jim Good, of Roane County, received the 2017 Vandalia Award on Friday, May 26, during the annual Vandalia Gathering at the State Capitol this year. The Vandalia Award is the highest folk life award that is presented by the state of West Virginia. It celebrates the heritage, spirit and wonder of West Virginians who are dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk life traditions. For over 44 years, Good has been playing an... CHARLESTON, W.V (WOWK) – Jim Good, of Roane County, received the 2017 Vandalia Award on Friday, May 26, during the annual Vandalia Gathering at the State Capitol this year. The Vandalia Award is the highest folk life award that is presented by the state of West Virginia. It celebrates the heritage, spirit and wonder of West Virginians who are dedicated to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk life traditions. For over 44 years, Good has been playing an...

Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs © CNN CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ... CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...