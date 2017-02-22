West Virginia Seeks to Expand and Promote Agriculture - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Seeks to Expand and Promote Agriculture

They were serving up tasty food, and a lot of business ideas at the annual "farm-to-table" breakfast at the Capitol. One goal is to create more jobs by growing more agricultural products in the Mountain State.

"We're importing more food than we are actually growing here in the state of West Virginia. There's room for growth there. Our forestry industry as the Governor said, needs a boost," said Kent Leonhardt, WV Agriculture Commissioner.

One of the local farmers who produced the feast says, he wants to see his industry grow:

"I enjoy bringing food in. I love to hear, I got several compliments on my sausage today. And I love to hear the compliments of what I raised," said Jim Withrow, owner of  V&J Farms.

To do that, the state is promoting its Conservation Districts which work to create better farmland.

"Which allows farmers to do various practices, such as repairing stream banks, fencing creels of for livestock exclusion, also excluding woodlands. Better management for pastures," said Timothy VanReenen, President of the WV Association of Conservation Districts.

Which hopefully translates into more local food production and sales

"Again getting the local stores and things like that, to buy in to the concept of buying from local farmers," said Del. Jeff Eldridge, (D) Lincoln.

The Governor has made boosting farming business a high priority.

"Aside from promoting agriculture, Governor Justice also wants to see West Virginia diversity with more tourism and education projects," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

