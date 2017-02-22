Update: Road Reopens After Serious Crash in Boyd County

UPDATE STORY: 2/22/16 9:40 p.m.

All lanes of US 60-13th Street have reopened after a serious crash near the Winslow Road (Rose Hill) intersection.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The wreck was reported at the 3800 block of 13th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer crash involving another vehicle occurred, which led to a fuel spill.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but it is unknown how many injuries there were, or the conditions of the victims.

