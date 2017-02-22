Update: Road Reopens After Serious Crash in Boyd County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Road Reopens After Serious Crash in Boyd County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE STORY: 2/22/16 9:40 p.m.

All lanes of US 60-13th Street have reopened after a serious crash near the Winslow Road (Rose Hill) intersection.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. 

The wreck was reported at the 3800 block of 13th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer crash involving another vehicle occurred, which led to a fuel spill.

Injuries were reported in the crash, but it is unknown how many injuries there were, or the conditions of the victims.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/22/16 5 p.m.

A serious accident has occurred in Boyd County Wednesday evening.

The wreck was reported at 3800 block of 13th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time, dispatchers tell 13 News that a semi and a car were involved in an accident.

Injuries reported are unknown at this time. The roadway at 13th Street is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

It is not clear what caused the accident at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

