Williams nominates Rader to become Huntington Fire chief

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON – Mayor Steve Williams submitted his appointment of Jan Rader as Huntington Fire chief to Huntington City Council Wednesday.

Rader has served as interim fire chief since Dec. 5, 2016, when Carl Eastham announced his resignation.

“Chief Rader has displayed stellar leadership during the most difficult of times,” Williams said. “She will serve with integrity and lead the Fire Department with dignity and honor.”

Rader is a 22-year veteran of the Huntington Fire Department. She was promoted to deputy chief on Sept. 9, 2015.

She also serves as a member of the Huntington Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

