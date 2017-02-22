Cross Lanes Man Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Southern West Virginia

Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night
Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
Stay with 13 News for the latest information.
Stay with 13 News for the latest information.
Stay with 13 News for updates to the story.
Stay with 13 News for updates to the story.
Cabell County 911 tells WOWK Channel 13 that a single vehicle accident occurred on I-64 westbound this afternoon. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Huntington PD, and Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. The accident resulted in one car ending up on it's roof on the side of the interstate. Dispatchers with 911 told us that although the car ended up on it's top, the person involved was not transported to the hospital.
Cabell County 911 tells WOWK Channel 13 that a single vehicle accident occurred on I-64 westbound this afternoon. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Huntington PD, and Huntington Fire Department all responded to the scene. The accident resulted in one car ending up on it's roof on the side of the interstate. Dispatchers with 911 told us that although the car ended up on it's top, the person involved was not transported to the hospital.
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...
Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford. Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer. They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze. Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire resp...
Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Chesapeake Street in Hansford. Dispatchers say that the structure involved is either a small house or a double-wide trailer. They did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the structure, but did advise that there are no injuries or road closures to report as a result of the blaze. Pratt Fire, Handley Fire, and East Bank Fire resp...
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.
The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
The homeowner identified the suspect as one of her neighbors.
Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.
Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday.
All the rain our region is seen this week is leading to more than just rising river and creeks. Bluestone Lake in Summers County is also on the rise. That means camping along the lake for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is not going to happen.
All the rain our region is seen this week is leading to more than just rising river and creeks. Bluestone Lake in Summers County is also on the rise. That means camping along the lake for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend is not going to happen.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.
One pedestrian has been killed in Kanawha County Thursday night. The pedestrian was struck at Leon Sullivan Way and Lee Street just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Leon Sullivan Way is closed right now while crews work the scene. Charleston Fire and Charleston Police are responding to the scene.