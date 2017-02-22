Cross Lanes Man Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Southern West Virginia

One person has been killed after an officer-involved shooting in southern West Virginia.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a report of a male suspect brandishing a large knife on Meadowfield Lane in Princeton near the Hardees restaurant.

At the scene, troopers encountered 26-year-old Kyle Copson, of Cross Lanes.

According to a release, troopers gave Copson numerous verbal commands to drop the knife, but he refused to obey commands.

Copson was acting erratic and made verbal threats to harm troopers responding. As troopers continued to give verbal commands to Copson to drop the knife, he lunged toward one of the troopers in an attempt to stab him.

Troopers responded and fired at Copson, killing him. They continue to investigate this incident.