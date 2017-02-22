Update: Man Arrested in Connection to Middle School Break-In

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9th, 2017

An Ansted man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a local school last month.

According to a press release, on February 22, 2017, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department investigated an incident at the Ansted Middle School.

Surveillance footage indicated that a single male perpetrator had made entry into the cafeteria area of the school and had stolen several items, including 2 laptop computers and a big-screen television.

After receiving tips from the public concerning the possible identity of the perpetrator, Sheriff's Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and gather information sufficient to file criminal charges in connection with this incident.

Earlier this evening Cody Michael Lockard,25, of Ansted was arrested by the Ansted Police Department on felony charges of Entering without Breaking and Grand Larceny.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 bond.

This incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/22/16

A middle school in our area was broken into Wednesday morning in West Virginia.

According to a release, a break-in was reported at Ansted Middle School just around 4 a.m. Wednesday in Fayette County.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found that the perpetrator had forced open a door into the cafeteria.

School officials determined that the suspect stole two laptop computers and one 55 inch television, which was mounted on the wall in the cafeteria at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County.