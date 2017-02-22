Update: Man Arrested in Connection to Middle School Break-In - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Man Arrested in Connection to Middle School Break-In

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9th, 2017

An Ansted man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a local school last month. 

According to a press release, on February 22, 2017, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department investigated an incident at the Ansted Middle School.

Surveillance footage indicated that a single male perpetrator had made entry into the cafeteria area of the school and had stolen several items, including 2 laptop computers and a big-screen television. 

After receiving tips from the public concerning the possible identity of the perpetrator, Sheriff's Detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and gather information sufficient to file criminal charges in connection with this incident. 

Earlier this evening Cody Michael Lockard,25, of Ansted was arrested by the Ansted Police Department on felony charges of Entering without Breaking and Grand Larceny.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000.00 bond. 

This incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/22/16

A middle school in our area was broken into Wednesday morning in West Virginia.

According to a release, a break-in was reported at Ansted Middle School just around 4 a.m. Wednesday in Fayette County.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found that the perpetrator had forced open a door into the cafeteria.

School officials determined that the suspect stole two laptop computers and one 55 inch television, which was mounted on the wall in the cafeteria at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:51:46 GMT
    Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...

  • Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:06:42 GMT
    AP Photo/FileAP Photo/File
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...

  • Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:43:11 GMT
    © NBC 4© NBC 4
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    •   

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 1 Arrested, 1 Still Wanted in Charleston Double Shooting

    1 Arrested, 1 Still Wanted in Charleston Double Shooting

    Friday, May 26 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 18:00:23 GMT

    Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night

    Charleston Police are searching for a man in connection with the double shooting in Charleston, West Virginia last night

  • Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:33:31 GMT

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

  • I-64 Eastbound in Huntington Reopens After Fatal Crash

    I-64 Eastbound in Huntington Reopens After Fatal Crash

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:05:29 GMT

    I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.

    I-64 East Bound has reopened outside Huntington after a car crash that killed one person.

    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:02:20 GMT
    Ryan Williamson COURTESY: CBS NewsRyan Williamson COURTESY: CBS News

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

  • Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:53:19 GMT

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

  • Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:14:14 GMT
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.