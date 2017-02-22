UPDATE: House Bill to Gut Film Credit Rejected - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: House Bill to Gut Film Credit Rejected

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
UPDATE 3/28/17 3:00 PM

A bill to eliminate film tax credits is rejected in the House of Delegates by a vote of 30-60. HB 2816 would have stopped any new tax credits from being offered to film companies hoping to shoot any movie or short film in West Virginia.

Senate Bill 484 is waiting for a 3rd reading in the Senate before a final vote.

CHARLESTON- West Virginia's Film Office and Film Tax Credits are on the chopping block per Governor Jim Justice's budget proposal. But film advocates say gutting the program may not save the state money.

TV series, Netflix originals and full feature films have been shot and produced here in West Virginia, thanks to the tax credit program. 

"Every production company, every film that's ever made these days relies on an incentive program, whether that's in our state or another state," explained Bill Hogan, manager of Image Associates.

Without tax credits, film makers may not be able to afford to shoot and produce films in West Virginia. Instead they may go to neighboring states who already offer better incentives.

"Without a tax credit and without a film office- no one is going to come here. There's no reason for them to come here," added Diana Sole-Walko, president and owner of Motion Masters

The state doesn't give companies cash in the program, it simply offers a break on their taxes. So cutting the program wouldn't free up any state dollars. 

"Why in the world would we cut a program that's bringing money into our state? It just doesn't make sense," Hogan told 13 News.

Since starting in 2007, $17-million have been given in tax credits, and $54-million has been generated in direct revenue. That's things like $10,000 spent on hotel rooms when a production company shot 6 mini-series in Berkeley County. 

"At a time when our state is suffering financially, and our residents are looking under rocks for good paying jobs- why would we suggest cutting a program that brings money to us and that helps create jobs," Sole-Wako said.

The Film Office facilitates these tax credits. The office's budget is about $340,000 a year, and in tough economic times, some lawmakers say every dollar counts. 

