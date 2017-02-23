Listeria recall for Ready Pac Chicken Salad - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Listeria recall for Ready Pac Chicken Salad

foodpoisonjournal.com foodpoisonjournal.com

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2017 - Three Ready Pac Foods Inc. Establishments in Swedesboro, N.J., Jackson, Ga., and the headquarters in Irwindale, Calif., are recalling approximately 59,225 pounds of one variety of chicken salad product that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The Puro Picante Blazin' Hot salad items were produced between Jan. 17, 2017 and Feb. 17, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: 

7.5-oz. single serve salad bowl packages of "Ready Pac Foods Puro Picante Blazin Hot" with Use By Dates of 01/31/17 through 03/04/2017.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-27497, P-32081, or P-18502B inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 21, 2017 when the firm received notification from the cheese supplier that the cheese ingredient utilized in the chicken salad products was included in an expanded cheese recall due to potential contamination with L. monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some of this recalled product may be in consumers' refrigerators.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Corporate Affairs Supervisor, at 1-800-800-7822. Media with questions regarding the recall can contact Alan Hilowitz, Director of Corporate Communications, at (626) 678-2180.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

