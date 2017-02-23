Bao Bao lands in new home in China - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bao Bao lands in new home in China

Posted: Updated:
NATIONAL ZOO NATIONAL ZOO

BEIJING -- An American-born panda started settling into her new home Thursday in southwest China where she will eventually join a breeding program. 

Bao Bao was born at the National Zoo in Washington to panda parents on loan from China. Under an agreement between China and the U.S., such panda cubs must be returned to China before they are 4 years old, the earliest age at which they might begin breeding.

The 3-year-old landed in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province on Wednesday after a 16-hour flight in a Boeing 777 emblazoned with a picture of a giant bamboo-eating panda. She was accompanied by a veterinarian panda keeper Marty Dearie from the National Zoo, which had put on six days of commemorations to mark her departure. 

Transported to the nearby Dujiangyan panda breeding base, Bao Bao emerged from her crate looking somewhat timid and curious, but soon settled in with a snack of fresh bamboo, according to a news release from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas. 

Bao Bao, whose name means "precious" or "treasure," will first go through a month-long quarantine at the Dujiangyan base, the research center said. Keepers will monitor her diet, activities and health during that time, including checking her blood and feces, it said.

"Once Bao Bao the panda completes this month of quarantine, she'll go on display to the public and I welcome everyone to come see her then," research center expert Li Desheng was quoted as saying in the news release. 

A 100-square meter (1,100-square foot) enclosure has been prepared for her at the base, including both indoor and outdoor play areas, equipped with rubber balls and a tires swing for entertainment and fresh bamboo and apples for eating. 

Keepers will work on helping Bao Bao adapt to local bamboo and Chinese steamed bread made from corn, soybeans, rice and eggs, the official Xinhua News Agency said. 

She is the 11th panda to be born overseas and returned to China, and since she does not understand commands in Chinese, she'll be looked after for a time by an English-speaking keeper, Xinhua said. 

China's unofficial national mascot, giant pandas live mainly in the mountains of Sichuan, with some also found in neighboring Gansu and Shaanxi provinces. 

They have long considered one of the world's most endangered animals, although last year a leading international group lowered its classification to "vulnerable." 

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature cited conservation efforts that helped the wild panda population jump to 1,864 in 2014 from 1,596 in 2004. However, the Chinese government rejected the group's decision, saying the panda's status was no less serious because its natural habitats have been splintered by human and natural causes. 

More than 200 giant pandas also live in captivity. 

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:51:46 GMT
    Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...

  • Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:06:42 GMT
    AP Photo/FileAP Photo/File
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...

  • Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:43:11 GMT
    © NBC 4© NBC 4
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.