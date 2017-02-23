Winning numbers drawn for $435 million Powerball jackpot - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Winning numbers drawn for $435 million Powerball jackpot

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that's climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. The game's website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

During Wednesday night's drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing Saturday night.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Attorney General Offers Tips for Planning A Trouble-Free Summer Vacation

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:51:46 GMT
    Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0Simon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminds consumers to be cautious when making travel plans as summertime fast approaches. Vacationers often look toward summer as the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family, explore new places or revisit their favorite destination. “Warmer weather gets many people thinking about summer travel,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Whether it is a theme park, a cruise or s...

  • Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Dozens of Ohio Chipotle restaurants affected by data breach

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:06:42 GMT
    AP Photo/FileAP Photo/File
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...
    DENVER, CO (WCMH) — After investigating a data breach that occurred in March and April, Chipotle has released a list of restaurants where customer’s information could have been stolen. In April the company announced it had found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. “The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, exp...

  • Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Cedar Point offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 22:43:11 GMT
    © NBC 4© NBC 4
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) — Active and retired members of the US Military can get in to Cedar Point for free over the Memorial Day weekend. Military members may also purchase up to 6 additional tickets for immediate family members at $43 each. Tickets must be purchased at the park. The deal is valid Friday-Monday (May 26-29, 2017). Kings Island is also offering this deal Memorial Day weekend.  A valid ID is required, including an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.