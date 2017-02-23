Early morning fire kills at least one person in Nicholas County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

At least 1 dead in Nicholas County fire

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
At least one person is dead following an early-morning fire in the Mount Lookout area of Nicholas County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Fire Marshal's Office sent out this tweet around 4 a.m. Thursday: 

Investigators responding to a confirmed fatality in Nicholas County. NFI at this time @WVFireMarshal

Nicholas County dispatchers tell us the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department and State Fire Marshal are handling the investigation. 

