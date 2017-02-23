At least 1 dead in Nicholas County fire

At least one person is dead following an early-morning fire in the Mount Lookout area of Nicholas County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Fire Marshal's Office sent out this tweet around 4 a.m. Thursday:

Investigators responding to a confirmed fatality in Nicholas County. NFI at this time @WVFireMarshal

Nicholas County dispatchers tell us the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department and State Fire Marshal are handling the investigation.

