Ohio House committee considers dropping front license plates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio motorists wouldn't be required to have a front license plate on their vehicles under a proposal being considered by a state House committee.

The House Finance Subcommittee on Transportation is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to include the proposed law change in the final version of the state transportation budget.

WCMH-TV in Columbus says Democratic Rep. Alicia Reece has pushed for the change. She says front license plates cost taxpayers more money and serve as an excuse to pull people over.

Reece says that cost Sam DuBose his life. The black motorist was fatally shot in Cincinnati by a white university police officer who had pulled him over for a missing front plate in 2015.

Law enforcement officials argue that front plates are key tools for them.

