SWAT Raid Finds Drugs in Huntington Home - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

SWAT Raid Finds Drugs in Huntington Home

Posted: Updated:
HUNTINGTON, WV -

The Huntington Police Department raided a home and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they were investigating a sexual assault case on the 1800 block of 12th Avenue this morning.

According to police, several people have been detained including some juveniles.

There was no heat or running water in the house. Code enforcement showed up at the house and will most likely shut it down.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Cops: Drunk father backed over 5-year-old son, killing him

    Friday, May 26 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-05-26 19:02:20 GMT
    Ryan Williamson COURTESY: CBS NewsRyan Williamson COURTESY: CBS News

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

    Charges have been filed against three people after police say an intoxicated father backed over his 5-year-old son, killing him.

  • Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Muslim man sues Little Caesars for $100m over pizza labeled ‘halal’

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:53:19 GMT

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

    A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the restaurant chain.

  • Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Deputies search for suspect wanted in Scioto County robbery

    Friday, May 26 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-26 17:14:14 GMT
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    WHEELERSBURG, OH - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who robbed a clothing store in Wheelersburg, OH.  According to a release, deputies responded to a robbery on May 25th, 2017 at roughly 5:00 p.m. at the Factory Connection located at 9001 Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg. Deputies say a male suspect, described as  5’10'' tall, dark hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, camouflage hat and sunglasses, walked into the store and...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    NWS Confirms Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

    Thursday, May 25 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-05-25 19:26:14 GMT

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

    A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

  • Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Former Marshall Coach Sonny Randle Passes away at 81

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:22:21 GMT

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

    The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Police: 3-Week-Old Infant Killed in Dog Attack

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:33:31 GMT

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

    Police are investigating a dog attack that killed a 3-week-old infant.

  • Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

    Kanawha County Emergency Management Warns Of Possible Severe Weather

    Saturday, May 27 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-27 19:54:30 GMT
    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...
    Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms.  The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...

  • Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

    Wait, what? Scientist discovers snakes that hunt in packs

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:43:27 GMT
    © CNN© CNN
    CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...
    CNN - Get ready to update your nightmares. A scientist from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has discovered that a species of snake, the Cuban boa, hunts in groups, and through teamwork improve their chances of catching prey. It's the first time that reptiles have been observed to have been involved in "coordinated hunting," where individual animals take into account the location of others of the same species to maximize their hunting successes. The study's author, ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.