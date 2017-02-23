SWAT Raid Finds Drugs in Huntington Home

Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms. The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...

Kanawha County Emergency Officials have placed the Emergency Response Team on standby for impending weather approaching the Kanawha Valley this afternoon and due to the flash flood watch. Some officials have staged at the Emergency Operations Center at Metro 911 to prepare for the weather event due to the fact the Vandalia Festival is occurring at the Capitol grounds and citizens may need to be alerted quickly of severe thunderstorms. The Kanawha River is running high, swift a...