WV State Police Investigating Death near Lavalette

UPDATE: 2/23/17 1:25 p.m.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating a death in Shoals, WV in Wayne County.

According to troopers, family members were doing a welfare check on a middle aged man who lived alone in the trailer park.

Troopers say the death is not suspicious.

The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy.

ORIGINAL:

The West Virginia State Police are investigating a death in the Lavalette area of Wayne County.

The incident occurred off of Route 75 in a trailer park.

It is unknown whether police are investigating this as a homicide.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.