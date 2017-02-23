Suspect Wanted for Multiple Felonies in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV - Mingo County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jeremiah Maynard, of Kermit, WV, who is wanted for several felony offenses.

Mingo County Sheriff James Smith says that Maynard attacked his neighbor with a handgun, smacking him across the face which resulted in gunfire.

Officers say he is "becoming increasingly dangerous to the community."

Maynard has been active on Facebook, and is said to have been making "intimidating" posts regarding the aforementioned neighbor and kids across three separate profiles.

Maynard has several felony warrants for malicious assault, wanton endangerment, and destruction of property.

He was last seen near his residence in the Marrowbone Creek area of Kermit, WV roughly a month ago, in January.

U.S. Marshall are assisting the investigation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Maynard is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers are advising that people should not approach him and instead contact the Sheriff's Department at 304-235-0300.