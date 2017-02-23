Suspect Arrested for Massive Arson Fire in Floyd County

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the 271-acre fire that occurred near Reffitt Hollow lane off of Highway 1210 on Tuesday, February 21st.

Jonathan Shepherd was arrested and charged with setting fire on land owned by another and wanton endangerment, first degree.

Sgt. Pigman of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources arrested Shepherd.

“I spoke with several people in the community and on three separate fires Johnathan Shepherd was at or near the fires. After arresting Mr. Shepherd, he confessed to setting the fire," said Sgt. Pigman.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry, in partner ship with the KDFWR, responded to 19 fires on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017.

Roughly 148 fires have broken out in Kentucky since February 1st, 2017.

Of the 25 fires that have occurred in Floyd County, KY, 21 are suspected to have been a result of arson.

KDF Director Bill Steele said,